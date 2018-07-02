Podcast | An evening walk down Dalal Street: Sensex falls over 150 points; nearly 300 stocks hit 52-week low

The S&P BSE Sensex reversed half of Friday's gains to end the first session of the week lower by half a percent on Monday, dragged by global weakness due to trade tensions and political uncertainty in Germany.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 159.07 points to 35,264.41 and the 50-share NSE Nifty shed 57 points to 10,657.30. About 1,643 shares declined against 966 advancing shares on the BSE.

However, the pain was seen in the small & midcap stocks. Nearly 300 stocks on the BSE hit a fresh 52-week low which include names like Force Motors, Dalmia Bharat, Century Textiles, Apar Industries, Finolex Industries, Capital First, and Kajaria Ceramics etc. among others.

"Markets corrected until noon to reach its lowest point at 1 pm, a rally which began at 1 pm reversed markets course and took the indices higher recovering most of the losses for the session. FII fund outflows continue in July, in total, they have sold close to 47k crores for this year already," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder, Zerodha told Moneycontrol.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159 points lower at 35,264 while the Nifty50 ended 57 points down at 10,657.

"Sectorally IT continues to outperform with Infosys the best performer of the session, NTPC, Ambuja cement, and Bharti were the worst performers for the session. Overall we continue to maintain a bearish outlook and would not advocate entering fresh longs at his point," he said.

Sectorally, the S&P BSE IT index rose 0.8 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Consumer Durable index which gained 0.53 percent.

The S&P BSE Telecom index slipped 2.6 percent, followed by the S&P BSE Metal index which dropped 1.8 percent, the S&P BSE Power index slipped 1.69 percent, and the S&P BSE Realty index dropped 1.29 percent.

The S&P BSE Midcap index slipped 0.75 percent, and the S&P BSE SMallcap index slipped 0.70 percent.

Top Sensex gainers include names like Asian Paints, Infosys, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, and TCS.

Top Sensex losers include names like Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC Bank, ONGC, Coal India, RIL, and Tata Steel.

Stocks in news:

Graphite India and HEG shares prices were locked at 5 percent upper circuit each for the second consecutive session after Macquarie initiated coverage on both.

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources plc will delist from the London Stock Exchange after promoter group made a cash offer to buy out about 33 percent of the public shareholding in the company. The stock closed 1.2% higher.

Railways consultancy firm RITES started off the first day at Rs 190 per share on the BSE on Monday. The stock price rallied 15% to close the day at Rs 212.70 on the BSE.

Auto stocks were buzzing in trade led by stocks like Ashok Leyland (up 1.5%), Bajaj Auto (up 1%), Maruti (up 0.07%), and TVS Motor Company (up 0.74%).

In other news/Global Update:

India's factory activity grew at its fastest pace this year in June on robust output driven by solid demand, according to a business survey that also showed input costs increased the most in nearly four years.

European stocks traded sharply lower amid political uncertainty in Germany and trade concerns between the European Union and the US. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.5-1 percent at the time of writing this article.

Asian markets also closed in the red with China's Shanghai Composite losing 2.5 percent ahead of implementation of tariffs from both United States and Beijing later in the week. Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi also fell more than 2 percent