An era ends as Citibank removes signboard from iconic Kolkata office

Harsh Kumar
Feb 25, 2023 / 04:58 PM IST

It was in Kolkata that Citi began its India operations over a century ago.

One of India’s oldest foreign lenders, Citibank has removed its signboard from its iconic Kanak building office on Kolkata's Chowringhee Road, as part of the rebranding exercise post the acquisition of its consumer business by Axis Bank in 2021.

It was in this Kolkata office that Citi, as it’s popularly known, began its India operations over a century ago, in 1902. As per the plan, some Citi branches across India will display both Citi and Axis branding, while in other places Axis will replace Citi entirely.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Citibank official confirmed that the process of rebranding had begun. Per the deal structure, the merger will come into effect from March 1, 2023.

“The existing Citi signboard at the Kanak building office will be replaced by both Citi and Axis branding. But in some branches, they have completely replaced Citi with Axis Bank,’’ said the Citi official.