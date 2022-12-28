 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
An elephant with the agility of a tiger — that’s Reliance: Manish Chokhani

Moneycontrol News
Dec 28, 2022 / 09:48 PM IST

This seasoned analyst is absolutely gung-ho about the conglomerate: past, present, and future. He feels that like petrochem, its investments in new energy will be transformational for the country.

Manish Chokhani, Director of Enam Holdings | Illustration: Moneycontrol

Enam Holdings director Manish Chokhani, in a conversation with Network18, described Reliance Industries as an "elephant that moves with the agility of a tiger". He shared his views on the mega-conglomerate's journey, its future, and the leadership provided by its current chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

Here are the edited excerpts from the interview:

Network18:

Manish Chokhani of Enam Holdings, thank you for your time. It's been a spectacular journey at Reliance Industries, and newer businesses are getting added pretty much every couple of years. The latest push, of course, is in Reliance Retail, in a very large way. Your thoughts?

Manish Chokhani:

Many people will know that I was the first analyst covering Reliance way back in 1991, when they were just going to launch their GDR (Global Depository Receipt) issue. I think the Reliance’s profit that year was Rs 150-odd crore, which at the exchange rate then was worth $50 million. From that to a $10 billion-plus run rate of profit is just a staggering journey. It's 200 X growth in the span of 30 years.