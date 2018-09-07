Amway opens 2nd BPO training unit for visually impaired in Tamil Nadu

Direct selling firm Amway Friday said it has set up a training centre here for the visually impaired, aimed at providing skills, enabling them to take up a career in the Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

The new centre is the second such facility to be set up in Tamil Nadu by Amway India after the first in Madurai in 2013, which has trained more than 300 students. State Industries Minister M C Sampath recently inaugurated the second training centre, set up in partnership with the Indian Association for the Blind.

The Centre aims to empower visually impaired individuals by imparting knowledge and skills needed for a career in the BPO sector.

"The centre will be working towards uplifting and mentoring the visually impaired, besides developing and honing skills so that they can have a equally enriching life", Amway India, Senior Vice-President, North and South, Gursharan Cheema said in a company statement Friday.

Besides the BPO training centre, Amway, in association with Indian Association for the Blind, also set up a computer training centre and Braille-audio library to support the education of the visually impaired in Tamil Nadu.

The Chennai centre has a capacity to train over 60 students a year and would also provide hands-on training in voice and non-voice processes, the release added.