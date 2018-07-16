Amway India partners with the Ministry of Skill Development

In line with the governments 'Skill India' initiative, direct selling FMCG Company Amway India today inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Retailers Associations Skill Council of India (RASCI) to renew its partnership for the second year in a row.

Rajat Banerji, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Amway India and James A Raphael, Executive Head, RASCI signed the MoU in presence of Union Skill Develoment and Enterpreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at a function on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of 'Skill India' here.

The renewal of association with RASCI is a step further for Amway reiterating its alignment with the governments 'Skill India' initiative.

The association began last year, an Amway India official said.

The MoU will enable Amway India to extend free training for upskilling of its direct sellers for the second year in a row. Altogether 51,000 direct sellers and retailers will be benefitted and certified under two categories of Individual Sales Professional and Retail Sales Associate.

Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India, said, The tie-up with RASCI is focused on building skills and competence of our direct sellers to help them compete in an evolving entrepreneurship landscape."

Stating that Micro-Entrepreneurship, generating self-employment through skilling is a key priority for the government, Budhraja said "We have also aligned our training strategy by focusing on enhancing skills and competence of our direct sellers.

"Our association with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is aimed at empowering our direct sellers with government recognised certification in line with Amways vision."