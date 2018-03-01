App
HomeNewsBusiness
Feb 27, 2018 09:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amusement park industry to be Rs 4,000 crore by 2020

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The domestic amusement park industry is estimated to grow to at least Rs 4,000 crore by 2020, according to Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries, boosted by rising disposable incomes, focus on safety standards and hygiene.

"The Indian amusement and theme park industry has been growing at a compounded annual growth rate of more than 17.5 percent with annual revenue of around Rs 17 billion, is estimated to grow to at least Rs 40 billion (Rs 4,000 crore) by 2020," the association said.

Amusement Parks in India attract over three crore visitors annually and contribute nearly 40 percent of the total leisure industry turnover which are key drivers of growth among the services sector in India.

About 30-35 percent visitors are from outstation and thus a major source of tourism. Children and youth visit the park either in school groups or with families and constitute 50 percent of park visitors, while adults constitute the remaining as they either visit with their families or in corporate groups.

