Amul wins trademark violation case in Canada

Amul has won a trademark violation case in Canada, making it the first such case the company has won abroad.

After winning the case in the Federal Court of Canada, Amul has been awarded damages worth CAD 32,733 (around Rs 19.5 lakh), The Times of India has reported.

The Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (Amul Dairy) and the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) that markets brand Amul had moved the court against Amul Canada and four others — Mohit Rana, Akash Ghosh, Chandu Das and Patel (the report did not mention the first name).

In January 2020, the dairy giant found that the group had copied the trademark "Amul" and the logo that says "Amul - The Taste of India". The four individuals were listed as employees of Amul Canada.

The four defendants had created a fake LinkedIn page claiming to be Amul Canada, which also had an icon to "see jobs" and "follow", the report said.

Amul's counsel stated that the company had never licensed nor provided consent to either Amul Canada or any of the four individuals to use their trademarks and copyrights.

The Canadian court found that the defendants had infringed the trademark and copyright. The court issued an order permanently restraining the defendants from infringing the trademark and copyright of "Amul" and "Amul-The Taste of India".