Amul revenue up 18.5% in FY'23 to Rs 55,055 crore

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 05:15 PM IST

In a statement, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said it has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

The turnover growth of 18.5 per cent is largely due to demand for branded consumer products, it added.

In a statement, the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) said it has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 55,055 crore for the financial year 2022-23. The turnover growth of 18.5 per cent is largely due to demand for branded consumer products, it added.

”Our fresh products grew by 21 per cent with a contribution of 50 per cent to the GCMMF turnover and ice cream range grew by 41 per cent. ”Our consumer products have registered a growth of 23 per cent YOY with products such as cheese, butter, UHT milk, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi having grown at 20-40 per cent,” GCMMF said.

The provisional unduplicated group turnover of member unions of the Amul group has crossed Rs 72,000 crore (USD 9 billion) last fiscal. With a focus of increasing our distribution across top 400 towns in terms of population, GCMMF is increasing its network of 82 branch and warehouse infrastructure to more than 100 in 2023-24, while also increasing the distributors and retail universe in these towns.