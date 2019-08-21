App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amul redirects supply as Maharashtra flood affects milk production: Report

Milk is being procured from Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra to meet the additional demand

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)
Representative Image (REUTERS/Amit Dave)

Amul will mitigate production shortages incurred due to the Maharashtra floods by redirecting supply from other states to high demand areas like Mumbai, Business Standard reports.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns Amul, told the paper that milk is being procured from Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra to meet the additional demand, adding that prices have not been raised.

"We are supplying 1.9-2 million litres of milk to Mumbai and Pune and have increased supply by 0.5 million litres. There is no supply shortage as of now. If the need arises, we are ready to supply more," Sodhi added.

Close

Milk production in western Maharashtra was affected after almost 1,000 milch animals were killed in the natural disaster.

related news

Fodder shortage and transportation hurdles have added to the issue, with other suppliers like Gokul and Warna too affected, the report stated.

Large amounts of milk procured from the region provide for Mumbai and Pune, which require six million and 2.5 million litres, respectively. The two cities also receive produce from Gujarat and Karnataka.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 11:43 am

tags #Amul #Amul milk #flood #floods #GCMMF #Gujarat #Maharashtra #mumbai #Supply shortage

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.