Amul redirects supply as Maharashtra flood affects milk production: Report

Amul will mitigate production shortages incurred due to the Maharashtra floods by redirecting supply from other states to high demand areas like Mumbai, Business Standard reports.

RS Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns Amul, told the paper that milk is being procured from Gujarat and other parts of Maharashtra to meet the additional demand, adding that prices have not been raised.

"We are supplying 1.9-2 million litres of milk to Mumbai and Pune and have increased supply by 0.5 million litres. There is no supply shortage as of now. If the need arises, we are ready to supply more," Sodhi added.

Milk production in western Maharashtra was affected after almost 1,000 milch animals were killed in the natural disaster.

Fodder shortage and transportation hurdles have added to the issue, with other suppliers like Gokul and Warna too affected, the report stated.