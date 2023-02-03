Amul hikes milk prices. Check details

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand Amul, on February 3 announced a hike of up to Rs 3/litre on fresh milk.

After this revision, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza will be Rs 54 per 1 litre, Amul cow milk Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will now cost Rs 70 per litre.

GCMMF mainly sells milk in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai markets. The cooperative sells more than 150 lakh litres of milk per day, out of which Delhi-NCR accounts for nearly 40 lakh litres.

Amul had last increased milk price by Rs 2 in October last year.

"This price hike is being done due to an increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk. The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to approximately 20 per cent compared to last year," Amul had said. (This is a developing story.)

Moneycontrol News