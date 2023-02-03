English
    Amul hikes milk prices. Check details

    The price of Amul Gold will now be Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza will be Rs 54 per 1 litre

    Moneycontrol News
    February 03, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    Amul milk rate hiked

    Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, which markets the Anand-based cooperative brand Amul, on February 3 announced a hike of up to Rs 3/litre on fresh milk.

    After this revision, the price of Amul Gold will be Rs 66 per litre, Amul Taaza will be Rs 54 per 1 litre, Amul cow milk Rs 56 per litre and Amul A2 buffalo milk will now cost Rs 70 per litre.

    GCMMF mainly sells milk in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and Mumbai markets. The cooperative sells more than 150 lakh litres of milk per day, out of which Delhi-NCR accounts for nearly 40 lakh litres.

    Amul had last increased milk price by Rs 2 in October last year.