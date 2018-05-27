App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 27, 2018 03:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amul eyes nearly Rs 50,000-crore group turnover in FY19

The co-operative has also recently tied up with the government and lenders, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, to procure easy loans for its farmer partners.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Dairy co-operative Amul is aiming to grow at 20 percent this financial year, to touch a group turnover of close to Rs 50,000 crore, on the back of growing consumer portfolio, premiumisation and rising demand, a top company official said.

"The Amul brand, which clocked a turnover of over Rs 40,000 crore last financial year, will grow at 20 per cent this year," RS Sodhi, the managing director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and milk products under the Amul brand, told PTI.

"We are launching several consumer products, and are also premiumising our offerings. The growing demand will help us see a good growth this year," he added.

The Amul brand includes the 18 member dairies of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

related news

GCMMF, however, registered only 8 per cent increase in turnover to Rs 29,220 crore in financial year 2017-2018, owing to a decline in commodity prices.

The consumer product portfolio has been growing at nearly 15 percent on a volume basis, Sodhi pointed out, which has helped the performance of  Amul's branded products, despite lower commodity prices.

"Branded consumer products have registered a growth of 14 percent in the last financial year, with products such as cheese, butter, milk beverages, paneer, cream, buttermilk and dahi having grown at 20-40 percent," Sodhi said.

The 18-member unions of GCMMF has a farmer strength of more than 36 lakh across 18,700 villages of Gujarat, and is procuring on an average 211 lakhs litres of milk per day which is 20 per cent higher than the previous year.

The co-operative has also recently tied up with the government and lenders, under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, to procure easy loans for its farmer partners.

"The scheme will help rural entrepreneurs immensely, to upgrade their facilities and will also help distributors and transporters. It will enhance the overall employment opportunities in rural India," Sodhi said.

tags #Amul #Amul Group #annual turnover

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.