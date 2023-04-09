 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amul expects 20% revenue growth to Rs 66,000 crore in FY24; currently no plans to hike milk prices

PTI
Apr 09, 2023 / 03:51 PM IST

GCMMF, which sells dairy products under the Amul brand, is expecting 20 per cent growth in its revenue this fiscal to around Rs 66,000 crore on rising demand, its MD Jayen Mehta said.

In an interview with PTI, the GCMMF MD (in charge) said it had clocked a strong growth in revenue last fiscal, as demand for branded dairy products rose significantly post-COVID. ”We expect the sales momentum to continue across our product portfolio. Demand is shifting from unorganised to organised players,” he said.

Mehta said the federation is also focusing on growing organic food and edible oil businesses, which are currently very small. Asked about milk prices, Mehta said, ”We have no plans to increase rates as of now”.