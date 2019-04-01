App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amul clocks 13% rise in turnover at Rs 33,150 cr in FY'19

GCMMF has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 33,150 crore for 2018-19. The sales turnover achieved by Amul Federation is 13 per cent higher than the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
GCMMF, which markets dairy products under Amul brand, Monday reported 13 per cent increase in turnover at Rs 33,150 crore during the just ended financial year driven by strong growth in volume. Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) had posted a turnover of Rs 29,225 crore in 2017-18.

GCMMF has registered a provisional turnover of Rs 33,150 crore for 2018-19. The sales turnover achieved by Amul Federation is 13 per cent higher than the previous financial year, the company said in a statement.

Amul Federation has been achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 17.5 per cent for the last nine years because of higher milk procurement, continuous expansion in terms of adding new markets, launching of new products and adding new milk processing capacities across the country.

The provisional unduplicated group turnover of Amul Federation and its 18 member unions has crossed Rs 45,000 crore which is also 13 per cent higher than last year.

The 18 member unions of Amul Federation with a farmer-member strength of more than 36 lakh, across 18,700 villages of Gujarat, are procuring on an average 230 lakh litres of milk per day which is 10 per cent higher than last year.

Amul Federation Chairman Ramsinh P Parmar said, "based on estimated growth in market demand for Amul products and our future marketing efforts, we anticipate at least 20 per cent CAGR growth in the business of Amul Federation during the next five years."

Jethabhai Bharwad, Vice Chairman, Amul Federation added that member unions of Amul plan to enhance its milk processing capacity from the current level of 350 lakh litres per day to 380–400 lakh litres per day in the next two years.

R S Sodhi, MD, Amul, said, "we have achieved volume sales growth in all product categories. Pouch milk, which is the highest turnover product, has shown good growth in all most all the market"

He informed that in all the product categories, it has achieved double digit growth in volume.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #Amul #Business #GCMMF #Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation #India

