Amrish Rau resigns; PayU India's head of fintech investments posts emotional message

Amrish Rau, the head of PayU India's fintech investments and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), resigned on February 6.

Naspers-backed PayU bought Citrus Pay for $150 million in 2016.



Its now time. Time to go again. Time to have another new experience. Corporate to startup to M&A to Angel investing to .... I leave behind PayU, LazyPay, Citrus and a bit of my heart

— Amrish Rau (@amrishrau) February 6, 2020

"Time to have another new experience," Rau said in a tweet.

Rau had founded Citrus Pay along with Jitendra Gupta and Satyan Kothari.

Rau had stepped down as the PayU India CEO in February 2019, following which Anirban Mukherjee took over the position.

In a series of tweets, Rau shared his thoughts on the acquisition of Citrus Pay by PayU.

"Mergers and acquisitions are not easy," Rau said.

According to him, startup founders have a responsibility to deliver a safe acquisition for the purchaser.



For founders - Exits are a responsibility. Selling the company is not the end of the journey. Delivering a safe acquisition for the buyer is. Indian #startup ecosystem needs this — Amrish Rau (@amrishrau) February 6, 2020



Rau advised founders to share their vision with the buyers during an acquisition.