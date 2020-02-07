App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amrish Rau resigns; PayU India's head of fintech investments posts emotional message

Rau founded Citrus Pay along with Jitendra Gupta and Satyan Kothari.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Amrish Rau, the head of PayU India's fintech investments and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO), resigned on February 6.

Naspers-backed PayU bought Citrus Pay for $150 million in 2016.

"Time to have another new experience," Rau said in a tweet.

Rau had founded Citrus Pay along with Jitendra Gupta and Satyan Kothari.

Close

Rau had stepped down as the PayU India CEO in February 2019, following which Anirban Mukherjee took over the position.

related news

In a series of tweets, Rau shared his thoughts on the acquisition of Citrus Pay by PayU.

"Mergers and acquisitions are not easy," Rau said.

According to him, startup founders have a responsibility to deliver a safe acquisition for the purchaser.

Rau advised founders to share their vision with the buyers during an acquisition.



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:38 am

tags #PayuIndia

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.