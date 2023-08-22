Ample growth space for financial services players, FinTech gaining momentum: KV Kamath

Jio Financial Services was known as Reliance Strategic Investments before separating from Reliance Industries. The firm made its debut on stock exchanges on August 21.

The Indian financial services sector has enough room for all players to co-exist and thrive, said KV Kamath, chairman of Jio Financial Services, at Motilal Oswal’s Annual Global Investors Conference held on August 21.

He said that the financial services sector has ample opportunities to grow, as it is under-penetrated. “Fintechs are now at last showing some positive momentum, and hence they will not only survive, but will also thrive given the large underlying opportunity,” said Kamath.

Kamath believes that with consistent GDP growth at 6-7 percent, India’s growth momentum remains healthy, backed by a large domestic consumption base. The expanding economy will open new funding avenues over the next 8-9 years as India attains a GDP size of $8-9 trillion.

He further said that currently India only has two banks in the top 20 global banks in terms of size. With expanding growth and GDP, new banks will emerge and will make their place in the top 20 global banks.

Improved asset quality

Kamath said that the banking system is witnessing one of the best asset quality outcomes in a decade. He named improved underwriting practices and better positioning of the corporates to be a reason for this. To manage the risk better, a bank needs to continuously invest in launching new products and bringing technological innovations to drive growth.

Kamath said that with improving profitability and healthy Return on Equity at 16-18 percent, the banking system has emerged as a perpetual funding machine.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.