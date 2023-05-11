English
    Amp Energy India bags 150 MW hybrid energy project from CESC

    May 11, 2023 / 08:56 PM IST
    Amp Energy India on Thursday said it has won a 150 MW hybrid energy project from CESC Limited.

    "By combining wind and solar energy in a single project, we can optimize land use, improve power generation, and reduce the intermittency of the system. We are happy to provide green power to eastern India through CESC, one of India's leading integrated utility companies," Pinaki Bhattacharyya, MD and CEO, Amp Energy India said.

