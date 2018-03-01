App
Feb 26, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amitabh Kant pitches for EVs, calls for constant checks on old vehicles

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pitching for the use of electric vehicles, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant today called for constant checks on old vehicles in the national capital and penalty for those flouting the green environment norms.

He said the future lies in zero emission vehicles and urged Delhi Municipal Corporation to push for eco-friendly measures. "In the long run for electric vehicles...challenge is now for the transport department to really ensure that all vehicles are constantly checked and those who are not meeting the standard are taken off the roads," he said at an event organised by industry body CII and NITI Aayog.

Kant further noted that construction sites are also a challenge in Delhi.

"Construction sites should be cleanly maintained. Regular sprinkling of water should be done," he said, adding that municipalities must clean up the streets of Delhi. He also mentioned the special provision to curb Delhi pollution, in the Union Budget 2018-19.

A special scheme will be executed with the Delhi government and adjoining states to address the rising air pollution in the national capital, as per the Budget.

"This requires the administrative will of not merely Delhi but also of neighbouring states," Kant said.

