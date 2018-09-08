Amitabh Chaudhry of HDFC Life to succeed Shikha Sharma as Axis Bank CEO and MD

After months of speculation around the appointment of its next head once Shikha Sharma demits office, Axis Bank on September 8 said the central bank has approved Amitabh Chaudhry as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Chaudhry, aged 54, will take over as MD & CEO for three years from January 1, 2019 and will remain in office till December 31, 2021. Shikha Sharma will step down in December-end.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Bank at its meeting held today has taken on record the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from 1st January 2019 up to 31st December 2021 (both days inclusive) and the terms and conditions relating to the said appointment, including remuneration,” Axis Bank said in a notification to exchanges.

Chaudhry, who is the managing director of HDFC Life, had offloaded shares worth Rs 55.77 crore between April and August this year, leading to heightened speculations that he will take over as the next chief of the third largest private sector bank.

Axis Bank’s statement also said, “A meeting of the Board will be convened in due course to inter alia, approve the appointment of Shri Amitabh Chaudhry as an Additional Director of the Bank and as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank…” under the RBI rules.

Axis Bank had appointed Egon Zehnder, a global leadership search firm, to help in identifying a successor to Sharma.

Under Sharma, the bank’s business grew but witnessed a significant rise in bad loans over the last two years.

About Chaudhry

Starting his career with Bank of America, he has been associated with HDFC Life since January 2010 and was also instrumental in the successful listing of HDFC Life, which is currently one of the most-valued insurers in terms of premium collected.

Prior to joining HDFC Life, Chaudhry joined Infosys BPO Ltd. in 2003 and was elevated as its Managing Director & CEO in 2006. He was also Head - Independent Validation & Testing Unit (IVS) of lnfosys Technologies Ltd.

Chaudhry is a B. Tech in (Electronic & Electricals) from the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani and is an alumnus of lndian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.