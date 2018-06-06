Amit Shah to meet Ratan Tata, Lata Mangeshkar and Madhuri Dixit in Mumbai tomorrow

BJP president Amit Shah will tomorrow meet industrialist Ratan Tata, singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Madhuri Dixit and share the Modi government's achievements with them as part of his party's "contact for support" campaign, the party said.

Shah, who will be in Mumbai today, is also scheduled to meet sporting legend Milkha Singh on June 7 in Chandigarh, sources said.

As part of the BJP's 'sampark for samarthan' campaign, Shah will meet Dixit, Tata and Mangeshkar at their respective residences, the party said in a statement.

The BJP launched a mega public drive, 'sampark for samarthan', following the Modi government's fourth anniversary on May 26.

It announced that 4,000 functionaries of the party will contact one lakh people, who are well-known names in their fields, to spread the word about the government's works during its four-year tenure.

Shah will himself meet 50 people as part of the campaign, the party had said.

Launching the exercise, Shah had met former Army chief Dalbir Singh Suhag and former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash Kashyap on May 29.

He has also met cricket legend Kapil Dev, former chief justice of India R C Lahoti and yoga guru Ramdev, who is associated with the Patanjali group of companies, as part of the campaign.

Shah had earlier said that the campaign was aimed at informing people about various government initiatives, which have resulted in raising the living standards of people.

A lot of work had been done to remove the problems people faced in villages and to help the poor live a better life, he had said.