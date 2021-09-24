MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amit Shah to address first mega cooperatives meet on Saturday; to outline govt's roadmap

This will be the first opportunity where the members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about the government's plan for the sector, the official said.

PTI
September 24, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will address the first mega conference on cooperatives to be held on Saturday in the national capital, where he is likely to outline the government's vision and roadmap for development of the sector.

This is the first Sehkarita Sammelan, or National Cooperative Conference, that Shah is scheduled to address as minister in-charge of the new Ministry of Cooperation, which was created in July this year with an aim to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country.

The conference — to be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium — is being organised by cooperative bodies IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, KRIBHCO, among others.

Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma and International Cooperatives Alliance (Global) President Ariel Guarco will also be present at the event.

"This is the first big event (where) the minister will address the cooperatives and will share the government's vision and outline the roadmap for development of this sector in the country," the ministry's spokesperson told reporters.

Close

Related stories

This will be the first opportunity where the members of cooperatives will hear from the minister directly about the government's plan for the sector, the official said.

The event will see 2,000 members attending in person, while 8 crore will join virtually. Around 3 million cooperatives from 110 countries associated with the International Cooperative Alliance (Global) are also expected to join virtually, an IFFCO official said.

This conference will also play an important role in strengthening Indian cooperatives on the global stage. It will also work towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', IFFCO said in a statement.

The ministry's core mantra is to strengthen the cooperative movement in the country, provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework and streamline the processes to enable the development of Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS), it added.
PTI
Tags: #Amit Shah #IFFCO #India #ministry of cooperation
first published: Sep 24, 2021 10:59 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.