Amit Shah, RK Singh meet coal, energy and railway officials to resolve power crisis

Power Minister RK Singh (Source: Twitter/@OfficeOfRKSingh)

As India grapples with power outages, Union Minister RK Singh on May 2 held meetings with various stakeholders, including lenders, state officials and power project developers, to help restart nearly 5 GW of non-operational plants within a month.

Singh discussed projects such as Essar Power's Salaya plant in Gujarat, Reliance Power's Butibori and RattanInadia's Nashik plants in Maharashtra, Coastal Energen and IL&FS Cuddalore plants in Tamil Nadu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting on May 2 with the top officials of the coal, power and railway ministries amid electricity outages in various parts of the country due to shortage of coal at thermal plants. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi and Power Minister RK Singh were among the participants in the meeting.

Shah reviewed the situation of coal supply to the power plants and power generation, and other related issues. The Union home ministry is the coordinating ministry between the Centre and the states on various issues.

Since last week, various states have been grappling with power outages and efforts are being made to increase coal supplies to the thermal power plants. According to the latest data, coal stock at 147 non-pithead plants with total generation capacity of 164 GW monitored by Central Electricity Authority (CEA) was 26 percent of the normative level as on May 1.

The Indian Railways said on April 29 that it cancelled 657 mail and passenger trains to prioritise the movement of coal rakes. The 657 trains that were cancelled were made up of 500 mail and express trains and 148 commuter trains.

On May 1 as well, around 42 passenger trains were cancelled to allow faster movement of coal carriages to restock power plants across India running low on the fuel.

The experts are of the view that power consumption and demand rose unprecedentedly mainly because of the early onset of summers and showed that greater economic activities are pushing commercial and industrial requirements of electricity in the country.

Amid intensifying heat wave in different parts of the country, peak power supply touched record levels thrice last week.

A recent survey has revealed that India is facing the maximum power cuts in more than six years amid the ongoing heatwave. To be precise, two in every three households in India are facing power outages amid rising temperatures and one in every three is facing power cuts of more than two hours daily.





