you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amit Shah-led GoM approves plan to invite EoI for Air India disinvestment: Report

A restart of the process for the sale of the government's 100 percent in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS had already been approved by the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) or GoM.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Group of Ministers (GoM) led by Union Home Minister AMit Shah has approved the plan to invite Expression of Interest (EoI) for the disinvestment of state-run carrier Air India, sources told news agency ANI.

The second meeting of the GoM was scheduled on January 7, according to a PTI source. A discussion on the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) on the Air India sale process was expected to take place at the meeting, the source added.

The source also told PTI that "the expression of interest could be invited 45 days after the uploading of the PIM document".

A restart of the process for the sale of the government's 100 percent in Air India along with Air India Express and the carrier's stake in joint venture AISATS had already been approved by the Air India Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM) or GoM.

The last GoM meeting took place in September last year. Apart from Shah, it was also attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Jan 6, 2020 10:34 pm

tags #Air India #Amit Shah #Business #India

