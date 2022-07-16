English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Amit Shah asks cooperative banks to focus on extending more long-term financing to agricultural sector

    To overcome the challenges of small farm holdings, the minister asked cooperative banks to think how to operate such small farm fields with a cooperative spirit.

    PTI
    July 16, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST
    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    File Image: Union Minister Amit Shah

    Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged Agricultural and Rural Development Banks (ARDBs) to extend more long-terms loans to the agriculture sector, including for irrigation projects and other infrastructure.

    Cooperative banks should focus on providing loans for increasing the irrigated land in the country, he said.

    To overcome the challenges of small farm holdings, the minister asked cooperative banks to think how to operate such small farm fields with a cooperative spirit.

    India has 49.4 crore acres of agriculture land, highest after the US. If the entire farm land is irrigated, India can feed the whole world, he added.

    Addressing a national conference, Shah said, "If we look back and see the last 90 years journey of long-term financing through cooperatives and how it has percolated down, if you see the data, it has not grown."

    Close

    He noted that there are many hurdles in long-term financing and time has come to overcome them with a cooperative spirit.

    He also said cooperative banks should not function as banks alone, but focus on other cooperative activities like setting up of agri infrastructure such as irrigation.
    PTI
    Tags: #agricultural sector #Amit Shah #Cooperation minister #cooperative banks #financing
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 01:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.