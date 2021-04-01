English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Amit Chadha takes charge as L&T Technology Services CEO

Chadha joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS' executive management team, closely involved in the company's listing on stock exchanges in 2016.

PTI
April 01, 2021 / 08:17 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

L&T Technology Services on Thursday said Amit Chadha has taken charge as the company's CEO and managing director. Amit Chadha has taken over as CEO and MD of LTTS, effective April 1, in line with previous disclosures made to stock exchanges dated October 19, 2020, according to a statement.

Prior to his elevation, Chadha was serving as the deputy CEO and whole-time board member, it added. Chadha joined LTTS in 2009 and has been a core member of LTTS' executive management team, closely involved in the company's listing on stock exchanges in 2016.

Jeh Wadia steps down as MD of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company

Subsequently, he progressed to assume charge as president (sales and business development) where he was responsible for helping global R&D customers and Fortune 500 companies leverage LTTS' digital engineering offerings for their strategic differentiation and product development. The ER&D services sector is poised to play a critical role over the next decade as the confluence of engineering and technology reshapes the products and services of the near-future, Chadha said.

"Against this backdrop, the multi-vertical engineering expertise that LTTS has demonstrated makes it stand apart as a leader in pure-play ER&D services. "I see it as a big responsibility to lead the pack of over 16,000 bright and committed LTTSites. I am confident that together we will make the company reach newer heights and milestones," he added.

Close

Related stories

Chadha is currently based in Washington DC, the statement said.
PTI
TAGS: #Amit Chadha #Business #L&T Technology Services #LTTS
first published: Apr 1, 2021 08:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.