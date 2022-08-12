Amit Burman resigns as Chairman of Dabur, to continue as non-executive director

Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) major Dabur India Ltd on Friday informed the stock exchanges that Amit Burman has resigned as the Chairman with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Though, Burman will continue as Non-Executive Director of the company.

Dabur said its board has approved the appointment of Mohit Burman, who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company for a period of five years with effect from August 11, 2022.

The board has also approved the appointment of Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company for a period of five years with effect from August 11, 2022.

Dabur reported a flat consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) at Rs 441 crore as compared to the year-ago period. The PAT has improved marginally by 0.6 percent from Rs 438 crore last year. On a sequential basis, it surged 50 percent from Rs 294 crore PAT recorded during the previous quarter.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.822 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 12 percent. At 11:22 am, shares of Dabur were trading 0.25 per cent lower at Rs 580.60 apiece on the BSE.