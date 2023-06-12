Amit Agrawal becomes UIDAI chief, Subodh Kumar Singh to lead National Testing Agency

For representational purpose.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has named senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers Amit Agrawal and Subodh Kumar Singh as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the director-general of the National Testing Agency, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Both Agrawal (1993 batch) and Singh (1997 batch) are IAS officers of the Chhattisgarh cadre. Agrawal, additional secretary to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has been appointed as the CEO of the Unique Identification Authority in the rank and pay of additional secretary to the Government of India, a personnel ministry order said.

At present, Singh is additional secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Public Distribution.

As per the government order, Richa Sharma, additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been moved to the Department of Food and Public Distribution to replace Singh.

Rashmi Chowdhary, additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, has been appointed as secretary at the Central Information Commission.

R Anand will be additional secretary in the Department of Land Resources, L S Changsan will be additional secretary in the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Maninder Kaur Dwivedi will be additional secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.