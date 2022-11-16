 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Amisha Vora acquires Prabhudas Lilladher Group, ups stake to 96%

Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

Vora says quantitative research is the future and the company will work towards taking a lead in quant-based asset and wealth management services

Amisha Vora will now be the chairperson and managing director of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Amisha Vora, co-owner and joint managing director of Prabhudas Lilladher (PL) Group, has acquired the holding company, raising her stake to 96 percent from 24 percent, the firm said on November 16.

Vora, a chartered accountant by training, will now be the chairperson and managing director of one of India's leading financial services companies.

“My mission is to ensure that we at PL continue to work towards converting our client’s savings into wealth. The PL brand has been built on the values of ‘Trust, Transparency and Ethical Practices’. We will continue to build our businesses on these core values of PL, which are ingrained in our DNA,” Vora said in a statement.

The acquisition has been approved by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE, National Stock Exchange, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and other regulators, the statement said.

Vora’s move comes after company chairman Arun Sheth decided to retire at the age of 75 after completing 50 years with PL, the release said. Joint MD Dilip Bhat is moving on after 22 years.

Vice chairman Dhiren Sheth will continue his association as a non-executive director through his position on the board of directors.