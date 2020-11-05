Amid US election, Bezos and Zuckerberg see gains in fortunes

Amid the US Presidential Election, technology billionaires saw gains in fortunes, with Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg recording the largest increases in wealth.

Counting of votes continues, with results from five states pending - Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

167 US billionaires gained $57.4 billion on November 4, the day after polling closed, Bloomberg reported. Amazon's Bezos, the world's richest person, added $10.5 billion to his net worth, while Facebook's Zuckerberg saw a gain of $8.1 billion.

The report said that during Donald Trump's presidency, billionaires added both wealth and stature due to the strong performance of equity markets and tax cuts.

The combined net worth of the individuals on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index swelled to $2.8 trillion in late October 2020 from less than $1.8 trillion on election night in 2016.

Media reports suggested that Bezos sold over $3 billion worth of Amazon shares this week, which is roughly 1.8 percent of his stake in the company.

Voters in California, where many major US technology companies are based, voted in favour of a measure to exempt companies from classifying gig economy workers as employees. The move gave a boost to share prices of ride-sharing firms Uber and Lyft.