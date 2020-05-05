Amid reduced supply and barricading, Ola, Uber hit the road

Even as ride hailing firms Uber and Ola resumed operations on May 4, commuters complained of delays as well as confusion over availability of cabs in the permitted green and orange zones across the country.

Ola restarted operations across almost 50 percent of its total operational cities. Uber is now plying across 23 cities.

Neither of the two companies, which have operations across 200 and over 50 cities, respectively, are plying across top metros – Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The delay in arrival of vehicles can be attributed to heavy barricading across cities as well as a fall on the supply side, a source in one of the firms said.

“Both supply as well as demand has come down drastically compared to its daily average. While operations are available across select cities only, even there people as well as drivers are coming out selectively. Everyone is cautious given the current scenario,” another source said.

Ola and Uber are yet to respond to queries sent by Moneycontrol.

The country recently saw a mass exodus of migrants from metros cities to their home towns, which has also left a lot of companies in the gig economy space with reduced inventory.

Besides this, social media sites are flooded with queries around availability of cabs in the permitted zones. A Twitter user, Shahab Siddiqi asked if cabs will ply from orange to orange zones crossing state borders in case the route has a red zone in between.

While intercity operations have not yet been started, for domestic rides, drivers have been instructed to drive through red zones only if there is no barricading.

"There are some places in red zones that will let the vehicles pass. However, if the roads are blocked by the authorities, drivers will either try a different route or will drop the passenger to a nearby green zone or the point of origin as amicably discussed by the two," said another person privy to the situation. "Under such circumstances, the fare will be recalculated based on the actual distance travelled," he added.

While allowing cab aggregators to ply on roads across green and orange zones, the government last week instructed that each cab will not ferry more than two passengers besides the driver. This happened even as the government extended the 40-days lockdown by another two weeks.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Green zones are areas that are infection-free and red zones are those which have active cases or are seeing a rise in the number of infections. An orange zone, according to the ministry notification, is an area which is “neither defined as red nor as a green zone.”