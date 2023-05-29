Amid market glut, export slump, cashewnut prices crash

Raw cashew imported from African countries meets around 60 percent of India’s cashew kernel processing requirement with the local production accounting for the rest.

Cashewnut prices in the country have crashed thanks to a glut in the market and a slump in exports besides a surge in illegal import of cashew kernels that has worsened the situation.

With record import of raw cashew and good local production, the total supply of the nut has outstripped demand. The average cashew price in India has dropped by Rs 100 from last year to Rs 580 per kg now.

As exports declined in the past few years, the Indian cashew industry has been depending more on the domestic market.

“In 2022-23 there was a record import of 1.3 million tonnes of raw cashew into India as the global prices fell when the consumption declined,’’ said K Prakash Rao, managing partner of Kalbavi Cashews. Imports were over 900,000 tonnes in the previous year.

Impact of recession, inflation in the West

Raw cashew nut prices fell to around $1,000 per tonne from $1,300 as recessionary trends and rising inflation took a toll on consumption in the US and European Union.

Many African countries that produce cashew nut have begun processing for export. In addition, there was excess supply from Vietnam too. This has raised the global production of cashew kernels.

“The cashew kernel prices in the world market are hovering around $3.10 per pound, down from about $3.65 last year,’’ said Anu S Pillai, partner of Anu Cashews.

Cashew nut processing, limited to Kerala and other southern states, has now spread to the entire country with domestic consumption rising. India is currently the largest consumer of cashew and accounts for 300,000-400,000 tonnes annually. The share of Kerala, which used to dominate the cashew processing industry, has dropped.

“From around 660, the number of processing units in the state has plunged to 95,’’ Pillai said.

According to data of the Directorate of Cashewnut and Cocoa Development, raw cashew production stood at 782,000 tonnes in 2022-23, a 4 percent increase from the previous year.

Stagnant production, illegal imports

Cashew production in the country has been stagnant between 700,000 and 800,000 tonnes for some time.

Illegal import of cashew kernels to India has also risen. Cheaper cashew kernels are diverted to the local markets through import to Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and 100 percent Export-Oriented Units (EOUs) and disguised as cashew husk, which is used in the leather tanning industry.

The SEZs and 100 percent EOUs are allowed to import cashew kernels for value addition and export without having to pay the minimum import prices of Rs 680 per kg for cashew brokens and Rs 720 per for the whole cashew.

Vietnam cashew is less than half the price of around Rs 450 per kg for brokens and around Rs 580 per kg for the whole cashew in India.

“The unethical practice of importing cheaper kernels from Vietnam for export without MIP (Minimum Import Price) and then selling it in the domestic market has increased,’’ said R K Bhoodes, former chairman of the Federation of Indian Cashew Industry.

AP processors try to liquidate surplus

Another method is to mix kernels with cashew husk that are imported at 5 percent duty, he added.

“The processing capacity of the country has increased to 2 million tonnes from 1.8 million tonnes in last year. But even after accounting for our domestic consumption and export there is surplus in market. Many processing units in Andhra Pradesh and other states are considering a shutdown for 15 to 30 days to liquidate the current stock,’’ Rao said, adding that he expects a demand revival only after August.

Cashew kernel export, as per the figures of Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, were 59,575 tonnes in 2022-23, a drop of 21 percent from the previous year. But exporters are of the view that exports could be down further.

“There are hardly any export promotional activities now. India used to enjoy almost 80 percent share in the US market. But now it has dropped to around 5 percent. They are importing cheaper cashew from Vietnam and African countries,’’ said P Sundaran, chairman of the Cashew Export Promotion Council of India.