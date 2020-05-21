Amid lockdown, motor insurance sales plunge 50% in April: Report

Amid the novel coronavirus-led lockdown, the motor insurance space saw a massive drop in sales in April. Motor insurance fell 50 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,621 crore in April, The Times of India reported.

Insurance in categories such as marine, engineering, aviation, crop and personal accidents also saw a drop of 5-40 percent, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Health insurance was the only category that recorded a 5.4 percent increase in sales to Rs 4,509 crore, it noted.

"More individuals are now aware of the need for health insurance given the high costs of private healthcare. But some corporates want to cut costs and have asked if the number of dependents insured for employees can be reduced," S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health Insurance Co, told the paper.

Sales also took a dive during the lockdown since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) granted a two-month moratorium on payment for motor and health insurance policies, insurers told the publication.

Within motor insurance, motor-owned damage plunged 51 percent to Rs 1,047 crore; while motor third-party which fell 48 percent to Rs 1,574 crore.



