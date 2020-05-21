App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amid lockdown, motor insurance sales plunge 50% in April: Report

Health insurance was the only category that recorded a 5.4 percent increase in sales


Amid the novel coronavirus-led lockdown, the motor insurance space saw a massive drop in sales in April. Motor insurance fell 50 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,621 crore in April, The Times of India reported.

Insurance in categories such as marine, engineering, aviation, crop and personal accidents also saw a drop of 5-40 percent, the report added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Health insurance was the only category that recorded a 5.4 percent increase in sales to Rs 4,509 crore, it noted.

related news

"More individuals are now aware of the need for health insurance given the high costs of private healthcare. But some corporates want to cut costs and have asked if the number of dependents insured for employees can be reduced," S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health Insurance Co, told the paper.

Sales also took a dive during the lockdown since the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) granted a two-month moratorium on payment for motor and health insurance policies, insurers told the publication.

Within motor insurance, motor-owned damage plunged 51 percent to Rs 1,047 crore; while motor third-party which fell 48 percent to Rs 1,574 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 21, 2020 04:12 pm

tags #Auto

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

Domestic passenger flights resume| Here's why a fare cap may not help either airlines or customers

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

COVID-19 impact | Banks knock on MCA's doors, seek speedy approval for 40 resolved IBC cases

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

As migrant workers leave for home, Maharashtra sets up industrial employment bureau to enroll locals

most popular

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.