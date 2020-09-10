Amid layoffs, Amazon announces 33,000 job vacancies in US

E-commerce giant Amazon has hung the 'Now Hiring' sign at its doors as it announces as many as 33,000 job openings. Up for grabs are corporate and tech positions supporting areas that include Alexa, AWS, Operations Technology, and Prime Video, the company said in a statement on September 9.

Amazon also said it will soon announce thousands of additional hourly roles in its operations network. The tech giant is holding a 'Career Day' on September 16, a nationwide event open to all job-seekers, involving a team of 1,000 Amazon recruiters offering 20,000 free career coaching sessions in a single day.

"With many people left unemployed by the economic impact of COVID-19 and searching for new jobs, Career Day is designed to support all job seekers, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background – or whether they are looking for a job at Amazon or another company," it said in a statement.

The event is open to all, and people can participate in Amazon's Career Day 2020 by heading to amazon.jobs/careerday to register and book an appointment with a recruiter.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We've created more jobs in the US over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels. We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere," said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon.