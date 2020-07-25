Amid India-China tensions, Vivo drops Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan from ads: Report

Amid rising border tensions between India and China, Vivo will not be using actors Aamir Khan and Sara Ali Khan in advertisements over the next few months.

The Chinese smartphone make will not be using the two brand ambassadors in its advertising campaign for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) said a report by The Economic Times.

"Vivo will advertise new phone launches in the coming months including the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 for which it is title sponsor, but none of the new phones will be promoted by actors Aamir or Sara despite their star power," a source told the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A spokesperson for Vivo India had not yet responded to a request for comment by The Economic Times.

Aamir Khan, who was signed by Vivo in 2018, is no longer visible on Vivo India's Twitter handle and website, the report added.

The report stated that Vivo has a Rs 2,000-crore-plus title sponsorship deal with the IPL starting 2018, and pays the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Rs 440 crore per season.

Tensions escalated along the Line of Actual Control in June after a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.