Amid global uncertainties, cloud enabling companies to be cost-effective, drive agility, innovation: AWS CEO

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 05:16 PM IST

On the benefits of cloud computing, he said it is yielding 30 per cent savings for many customers turning out to be more cost effective.

AWS is a subsidiary of Amazon that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments (Representative Image)

Amid the global economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions, cloud computing is offering companies cost-effective means to be agile and to operate efficiently while innovating, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services (AWS) has said.

Selipsky, in his AWS re:Invent keynote speech, drew attention to the "today's uncertain environment" that is posing situations ranging from "extreme" to "bursting with possibilities", and added that with the right tools, companies can survive and thrive in such environments.

"I want to acknowledge there is a lot of real and pressing problems and challenges in world right now. The economic uncertainty rippling around the world, inflation, supply chain disruptions, including chip storages, energy prices... all on top of global pandemic that has impacted so many," Selipsky said.

He added that in times of uncertainty though it may seem tempting to cut back and slowdown, when it comes to the cloud many of AWS customers are aware that they should be "leaning in" "because of economic uncertainty.

Amazon's cloud computing unit, AWS, is building sustainability into everything it does.

"We are determined to be inventive and relentless as we work to make the cloud the cleanest and the most energy efficient way to run all of your infrastructure and your business," he said.