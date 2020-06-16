Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Tata Sons initiates pay cuts to reduce costs: Report

Tata Sons has initiated pay cuts to optimise costs as the coronavirus outbreak hits businesses across the board, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

The salary cuts, ranging approximately from 15 to 20 percent, are only for senior roles, vice-president level and above, across Tata Sons and the group companies, the report said.

Tata Group will take measures to optimise costs across the group, the report added.

Tata Sons declined to comment on cost optimisation at the group when contacted by CNBC-TV18. Individual group companies have not yet responded.

At Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the pay cut is expected to be around 15-20 percent, the news channel reported.

At Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer, and Indian Hotels (IHCL) the salary cut will likely be as much as 20 percent.

Senior management at Tata Steel and Tata Motors may see a pay cut of as much as 25 percent, the report said.

The pay cuts are applicable on the base salaries for 2020-21, and performance-related component of the compensation will not be impacted.

The report of pay cuts comes a day after Tata Motors, the owner of the luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, posted a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore for the quarter ended March 2020.

The consolidated profit for the March quarter FY19 was at Rs 1,117.5 crore and Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20.