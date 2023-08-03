Amid a sea of pink slips across the industry, these edtechs are hiring

This is even as companies in the industry continue to hand out pink slips to employees amid the prolonged funding winter, with the pursuit of profits taking centrestage.

While edtechs are constantly in the news for mass layoffs, there are a few startups that are still hiring despite the volatile job market. Though its share has decreased compared to last year, the edtech sector is among the top five industries hiring within the startup sphere, as per job portal foundit.

Startups such as BrightCHAMPS, Internshala, Navneet Toptech, and Avidii are looking for teachers, sales managers, and tech engineers, with hikes ranging from 15-30 percent for the new recruits.

Moneycontrol had earlier reported on how funding for India’s startups fell to about a third in the first quarter of 2023 from the same period last year, citing data from capital market firm Tracxn.

In March alone, investors participated in 122 rounds and invested about $3.6 billion, against $5.69 billion invested across 406 funding rounds in the year-ago period.

Teachers wanted

BrightCHAMPS, an edtech platform focused on kids aged 6 to 16 years, plans to hire around 1,000 people in the next six months with 700 of those hires being teachers. About 250 will be in sales, and 50 in central teams focused on learning innovation, programmes, products, tech, etc.

Each vertical has a minimum hiring criteria in terms of qualifications, based on subject-matter expertise. For instance, close to 40 percent of the financial literacy faculty is made up of CAs, CFAs, and those holding other professional degrees in finance, in addition to a graduate-level degree.

“On a group level, the company largely maintains a two-language criterion for teachers — almost all our educators are fluent in at least one language other than English,” said Kanika Mendiratta, Senior Director of People Experiences at BrightCHAMPS.

Avidii, a Switzerland-based on-demand edtech platform, is actively hiring tutors in India as part of its expansion strategy. With over 400 tutors already onboarded across the country, Avidii said in a statement that it aims to recruit an additional 200 tutors to cater to rising regional demand and increase its headcount by 50 percent in the first two months of Q2.

The platform is experiencing a surge in demand from students seeking regional tutors proficient in Bengali, Assamese, Marathi, Kannada, and Hindi. Avidii offers access to expert tutors specialising in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, and Arts.

The platform caters primarily to students between the ages of 11 and 18, under various educational boards, including the CBSE, ICSE, and State Boards.

Salary hikes

While tutors remain one of the most in-demand professionals, there is a substantial requirement for content creators and techies. Noida-based UNIVO is looking for people with skills in ‘Technology and Software development’, ‘Content Creation and Instructional Design’, ‘Data Analysis and Visualisation’, and ‘Digital Marketing and Analytics’.

Without revealing the number of hires, the company said it is committed to further scaling up operations to meet the increasing demands of the industry.

Similarly, Navneet Toptech, which plans to hire around 200 people, looks for proficiency in UI/UX design, NodeJS, React, and DevOps practices for tech roles.

Internshala’s hiring requirements are designed to adapt dynamically to the evolving needs of the company throughout the year.

The company has a compensation strategy to attract talent. For instance, people with less than five years of experience have the chance to secure an average salary hike ranging between 15 percent and 18 percent. Whereas individuals with more than five years of experience can secure 10-15 percent increases.

“For people with less than ten years of experience, the average salary hike falls in the range of 8-12 percent,” said Shobha Saini, AVP of HR at Internshala, adding that the company will onboard over 100 employees in the next two months.

On the other hand, BrightCHAMPS has awarded teacher stock options worth $1 million to 400 of its top tutors, over and above their remuneration. Here, most joining hikes are in the range of 20-30 percent, across roles and verticals.