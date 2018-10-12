App
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

AMETEK India opens technology solutions centre in Bengaluru with investment of $5.5 mn

The company said in a statement it has established the centre to support the growth of its businesses in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Electronic instruments and electromechanical devices manufacturer AMETEK Instruments (India) on Friday announced opening of its technology solutions centre in Bengaluru with an investment of USD 5.5 million.

AMETEK India is a unit of AMETEK Inc, with annualised revenue of more than USD 4.8 billion and headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, USA.

AMETEK has 17,000 colleagues at more than 150 operating locations, and a global network of sales, service and support locations in 30 countries around the world.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:35 pm

tags #AMETEK Instruments #Bengaluru #Business #Companies

