America’s biggest foreign policy challenge isn’t across the Pacific, but in next-door Mexico

The human heads stared up from the dance floor, fresh blood running on to the grimly black-and-white tiles, stained with cheap beer and dried sweat. Fifteen years ago, one September night in 2006, a group of sicarios, professional assassins for the La Familia Michoacana narco-cartel, had pushed their way into the seedy Sol y Sombre nightclub in the city of Uruapan, firing shots in the air and screaming at the revellers to lie down. Then, they lobbed the heads—slowly severed from their prey’s bodies with bowie knives, while the victims screamed in pain—into the crowd.

“La Familia doesn’t kill for money; it doesn’t kill for women; it doesn’t kill innocent people; only those who deserve to die, die,” the sicarios intoned, reading from a written cartel communiqué. “Everyone should know that this is divine justice.”

In the years since the Sol y Sombre executions, which marked the beginning a new, lethal phase in the rise of Mexico’s cartels, the United States of America has spent over $3 billion on counter-narcotics efforts in that country. The results are less than luminous: Large swathes of Mexico are, for all practical purposes, ruled by narco-cartels; fuelled by drug-related violence, the country’s intentional-homicide rate far exceeds that of terrorism-torn countries like Iraq and Afghanistan. A staggering 31,000 people were killed in 2019 alone.

There’s good reason for us to reflect on what might appear to be a colourful but ultimately irrelevant gangster story. In many ways, Mexico is India seen through the looking glass, a developing nation which failed to employ a burgeoning youth cohort, diminish economic deprivation, address corruption, and build the infrastructure necessary to ensure the rule of law.

As President-elect Joseph Biden enters office, his topmost foreign policy objective likely won’t lie across the Pacific: It will be the country next door. Last year, the RAND Corporation estimated Americans are spending up to $146 billion on illegal drugs—roughly the same size of the legal alcohol market—and twice as much as in 2010. The consumption of cocaine and heroin have continued to increase; there’s also sharp growth in the demand for synthetic narcotics, like methamphetamine and fentanyl. Nine-tenths of those drugs are made in, or transit through, Mexico—before ending up destroying the lives of tens of thousands of Americans each year.

Last month, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador threw his weight behind a bill seeking to regulate the actions of “foreign agents”—a phrase widely interpreted to mean United States counter-narcotics officials operating inside Mexico. President Obrador’s push was in part driven by the nationalist outrage which erupted after the arrest of a former chief of Mexico’s army by the United States’ Drug Enforcement Agency.

There’s more than nationalism, though, driving the growing reluctance of Mexican leaders to cooperate with the war on drugs. In 2019, Mexican authorities attempting to arrest Ovidio Guzmán López—the son of the incarcerated druglord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán—found themselves under full-blown attack from several hundred Sinaloa cartel gunmen, equipped with armoured vehicles, .50-calibre machine guns, and rocket launchers. Government officials were forced to ask Ovidio López to phone his brothers and ask for the counter-attack to be called off. The officer who arrested López was assassinated soon after.

In the summer of 2020, the Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, or CGNG, released video showing off part of its arsenal, which included multiple armoured personnel carriers, .50-calibre weapons, assault rifles and grenade launchers. The message was simple: taking on the cartel would involve full-blown civil war.

Efforts to eliminate the cartel leadership, moreover, have had little impact. In 2014, El Chapo was extradited to the United States. His trial—which among other things, led to bizarre revelations of the quasi-ritual rape of teenage girls who the ageing druglord described as “vitamins”, a string of narco-mistresses he obsessively spied on, and a private zoo—was hailed as breakthrough. Inside months, though, the cartel itself reorganised under the druglord’s sons, with competitors enriching themselves by taking over parts of its lost territory.

Last year, at a crossroads in Culiacán, El Chapo’s home town, someone built a small shrine to Santa Muerte—the goddess of death, and patron saint to the millions enmeshed in narco-culture. In their heartlands, the cartels are not just crime syndicates: they are at the core of popular culture, and social organisation itself.

Eric Hobsbawm’s 1969 historical masterwork, Bandits, described how the world of the highwayman, the brigand and the desperado had, through history, overlapped with that of the revolutionary: The outlaw was, as it were, a “primitive rebel”, challenging the structure of power in impoverished peasant societies. “The post-modern social bandit, the narco, is viewed as men who not so much right wrongs but serve as avengers who exert power”, the scholar John Sullivan has written, “proving that even the poor and weak can be a terrible force to be reckoned with”.

From the 1990s, neoliberal economic policies brought unprecedented prosperity to Mexico—but also, the scholar Asa Cristina Laurell has recorded , gross disparities of wealth, corruption, diminished access to public services, and catastrophic social dislocation. Endemic criminality embedded itself in society: Narcotics trafficking was just part of a larger landscape of extortion, the traffic of migrants into the United States, and kidnapping.

The cartels remain embedded in many of these activities, alongside trafficking narcotics. Punjabi migrants interviewed in 2019 by Moneycontrol’s sister publication, Firstpost, graphically described the role of narcos in their journey through La tin America. The United States government’s Congressional Research Service, similarly, has recorded that cartels like Los Zetas siphon off billions of dollars from Mexico’s state-owned petroleum giant, Pemex.

For many years, the narcocartels survived through strategies some scholars describe as “collusive corruption”—sharing the gargantuan profits they raise by trafficking marijuana and cocaine into the United States with political leaders and law-enforcement. This happy symbiosis, though, broke under the sheer weight of the power the cartels amassed. “As the power of cartels has increased they have been able to overpower state institutions in some areas” , scholar David Campbell notes. “Thus, cartels have become the de facto local powers”.

In 2006, President Felipe de Jesús Calderón launched a ferocious, military-led effort to retrieve State power from the cartels, sparking off years of savage fighting, which is estimated to have claimed 150,000 lives, not counting 62,000 missing. At its peak, in 2014, there more than 250,000 prisoners in Mexico’s jails—among the highest rates of incarceration in the world.

President Calderón’s war, though, soon ran into the realisation that killing druglords did little to diminish the power of the cartels. The enormous profits to be reaped from the United States market meant there were endless new recruits—and guns to arm them. Worse, the indiscriminate violence unleashed by the State during the war diminished its own legitimacy, especially among the poor. President Enrique Peña Nieto sought to retrieve the situation from 2012. El Chapo’s arrest in 2014, however, destabilised the balance of power between the cartels, leading to renewed warfare.

In recent years, President Obrador has sought to retrieve the situation, using what he has called a “hugs, not bullets” strategy: Police reform, criminal justice reform, wealth redistribution and an expansion of social services, he hopes, will succeed where war didn’t.

There’s little reason, though, for optimism. Narcocartels have now come to resemble states—providing social services, dispensing employment, and collecting taxes from businesses. CGNG’s leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho”, has, for example, ordered the cartel to engage in social relief work through the pandemic, and often appeared to hand out cash to the poor in the territories he controls. El Chapo earned massive support from the poor of Culiacán, using cartel revenues to aid families in need. For many of Mexico’s poor, the cartels are more reliable sources of patronage than the State.

Legitimacy for these narco-states has been won by building an alternative moral universe. In territories under its control, La Familia has flogged “sinners”, ranging from sex-workers to teenagers wearing sagging pants or hairnets. La Familia was for a time replaced by an organisation calling itself Los Caballeros Templarios, or Knights Templars. Los Caballeros used Christian imagery—a shield with a red cross, a white battle flag with a white cross, and an armoured knight holding a sword — and cast themselves as vigilantes who seek “to safeguard order; avoid robberies, kidnappings, extortion; and to shield the state from possible rival intrusions”.

Folk religions—like the cult of Santa Muerte and El Chapo’s preferred Jesús Malverde, or Jesus the Evil-Green—have provided narcoculture with the foundations of an alternative belief system, complete with its own rituals and liturgy. These new religions—or, rather, reinvented traditions—address a world where killing, and death, are the norm.

This has come, of course, at no small cost: “Skinning people, cutting out their hearts, castrating them or cutting off their breasts, throwing them in a vat of acid, or setting them on fire while they are alive is incrementally becoming more accepted in narcoculture”, the scholar David Martinez Amador observes. “The continuing forms of extreme barbarism evident in the torture and killings of cartel and gang victims in Mexico is creating a growing cadre of hardened killers; some of whom are still in their childhoods.”

Thomas Pynchon famously wrote: “What is called society, with its law and order, is as frail, as precarious, can be snuffed out and assimilated back into the desert as easily as a corpse can”.

Mexico is what happens when nation-states implode. That implosion raises a profoundly disturbing question: if the resources of the world’s preeminent superpower can’t fix problems on its own doorstep, could it be that its reach and influence are mere illusion?