American hotel chain G6 Hospitality opens first property in Zirkapur, Punjab

US-based G6 Hospitality LLC and domestic company Auromatrix Hotels have announced opening the former's first property under international brand 'Hotel 6' in India at Zirakpur, Punjab on the outskirts of Chandigarh.

'Hotel 6' Chandigarh, Zirakpur, is a 175 room hotel spread over six floors.

The details of the formal launch of 'Hotel 6' were shared with media by the top management from both the companies Friday evening.

These included Kumar Sitaraman, Chairman, Auromatrix Holdings, Rob Palleschi, CEO, G6 Hospitality LLC, USA , Mike McGeehan, CDO, G6 Hospitality LLC, USA.

The hotel is located along the NH-22 (Chandigarh -Ambala) in Zirakpur.

"In January 2017, Auromatrix entered into a development partnership with G6 for India. As an outcome of the partnership, Auromatrix has unveiled the first Hotel property in India, the 'Hotel 6' Chandigarh, Zirakpur," Sitaraman said.

Plans are on to open forward-looking 'Hotel 6' properties at Tier I, II and emerging cities across India, he said.

The India partnership aims to add 30-40 G6 hotels in a period of five years, he said.

Hotel 6 is a brand of the US-based G6 Hospitality LLC. G6 Hospitality LLC owns three iconic American brands Motel 6, Studio 6 and Hotel 6. The first Motel 6 was opened to the public in 1962 in Santa Barbara, California, McGeehan said.

Since then, the company has grown in the regions of USA and Canada and today, their portfolio comprises around 1,600 hotels across USA, Canada and Mexico, he said.