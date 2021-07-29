MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

American Express may partially resume India business from August 7: Report

The RBI had on April 23 banned American Express banking Corp and Diners Club International from onboarding new card customers from May 1 for not complying with the directions on storage of payment system data

Moneycontrol News
July 29, 2021 / 03:38 PM IST
American Express has reportedly asked its payments and partner banks to onboard new merchants

American Express has reportedly asked its payments and partner banks to onboard new merchants

American Express may partially resume its business in India from August 7 after facing a regulatory ban on issuing new cards for non-compliance of data storage rules.

The company has asked its payments and partner banks to onboard new merchants, The Economic Times has reported, citing a copy of the communication sent by American Express.

"We are pleased to share that American Express will re-commence onboarding new merchants effective 7 Aug 2021," as per a communication sent by Amex to its payments and banking partners on July 28.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

"American Express strictly adheres to RBI instructions and will not engage in any business that it is not permitted to do by RBI," Amex told The Economic Times.

Close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on April 23 barred American Express banking Corp and Diners Club International from onboarding new card customers from May 1 due to non-compliance with the directions on Storage of Payment System Data.

The central bank took similar action against Mastercard July 14.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #American Express
first published: Jul 29, 2021 03:36 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.