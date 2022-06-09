 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
American Airlines, IndiGo launch codeshare agreement

PTI
Jun 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

American Airlines and IndiGo have launched a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter's flights operating on Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes, a statement said on Thursday.

"American and IndiGo plan to expand the codeshare in the near future to include more than a dozen additional destinations in India (in addition to Bengaluru and Mumbai)," it said.

American Airlines currently operates flights on the New York-Delhi route only. American Airlines and IndiGo had in September last year announced that they are entering into a codeshare agreement.

first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:46 am
