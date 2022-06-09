English
    American Airlines, IndiGo launch codeshare agreement

    "American and IndiGo plan to expand the codeshare in the near future to include more than a dozen additional destinations in India (in addition to Bengaluru and Mumbai)," it said.

    PTI
    June 09, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
    (Representative Image)

    (Representative Image)

     
     
    American Airlines and IndiGo have launched a codeshare agreement that allows the former to sell seats on the latter's flights operating on Delhi-Bengaluru and Delhi-Mumbai routes, a statement said on Thursday.

    American Airlines currently operates flights on the New York-Delhi route only. American Airlines and IndiGo had in September last year announced that they are entering into a codeshare agreement.
    first published: Jun 9, 2022 10:46 am
