Ambuja Cements picks up 56.74% in Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 crore

“This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani, Group, said in a statement. (Image credit: Gautam Adani/Twitter)

Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani group’s Ambuja-ACC on August 3 announced a deal to acquire Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries (SIL) in an all-cash deal, pegging the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

Ambuja Cements will acquire 56.74 percent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group Ravi Sanghi and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

“This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani, Group, said in a statement.

Promise to double our cement capacity by 2028 on track. Delighted to announce addition of @CementSanghi, India's most efficient / lowest cost clinker manufacturer to Adani portfolio. As part of @AmbujaCementACL, Sanghi Cement (in our karmabhoomi Kutch) significantly leverages our… pic.twitter.com/pjcUZFN3IH— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) August 3, 2023

“By joining hands with SIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence, strengthen its product portfolio, and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector,” he added.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.