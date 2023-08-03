English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Ambuja Cements picks up 56.74% in Sanghi Industries for Rs 5,000 crore

    Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani says this landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
    “This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani, Group, said in a statement. (Image credit: Gautam Adani/Twitter)

    “This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani, Group, said in a statement. (Image credit: Gautam Adani/Twitter)

    Billionaire Gautam Adani-controlled Adani group’s Ambuja-ACC on August 3 announced a deal to acquire Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries (SIL) in an all-cash deal, pegging the company at an enterprise value of Rs 5,000 crore.

    Ambuja Cements will acquire 56.74 percent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group Ravi Sanghi and family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.

    “This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey,” Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani, Group, said in a statement.

    “By joining hands with SIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence, strengthen its product portfolio, and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector,” he added.

    This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

    Related stories

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #ACC #Ambuja Cement #Gautam Adani #Sanghi Industries
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 09:23 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!