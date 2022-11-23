Ambuja Cement releases pledge of over 50% equity in its subsidiary ACC

Ambuja Cement has released the existing pledge of 50.05 percent shareholding in its subsidiary ACC as of November 19, it said in a stock exchange filing.

Ambuja's stake now stands reduced to 2.16 per cent from 52.21 per cent earlier.

Ambuja Cement - an entity controlled by Gautam Adani-led Adani group - pledged the shareholding as 'collateral for loans taken by the company'.

The company pledged its total 9.39 crore shares of ACC Ltd. on September 26.

Adani Group had pledged the entire stake worth $13 billion in Ambuja Cements and ACC, days after completing its $6.5-billion acquisition of the two companies. The group has encumbered its 63.15 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.7 per cent stake in ACC (of which 50 per cent is held by Ambuja) to the Hong Kong Branch of Deutsche Bank AG.