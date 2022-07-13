 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ambuja Cement Q1 PAT seen up 28.2% YoY to Rs 926.9 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Broker Research
Jul 13, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 16.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,884.3 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Ambuja Cement to report net profit at Rs 926.9 crore up 28.2% year-on-year (up 87.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 16.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 8.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 779.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 13, 2022 08:04 am
