Ambit Institutional Equities' employees face front-running charges; firm initiates forensic audit: Report

The news report cited legal experts saying that apart from the employees under the scanner, brokerages could also face action in such cases.
A whistle-blower has called out a select trading staff of Mumbai-based brokerage firm Ambit Institutional Equities for alleged 'professional misconduct' in an anonymous letter, reports The Economic Times. The firm has now initiated a forensic audit into the case, sources told the paper.
"As soon as we received the complaint, we engaged services of an independent law firm, which in turn has appointed a forensic specialist to investigate this matter, under the guidance of our independent board member," the article quotes an Ambit spokesperson as saying.
The whistle-blower sent several of Ambit's clients the complaint in the second week of July, in which there were key allegations of front-running and disclosure lapses. Front-running is the practice in which a broker reaps easy and quick profits by using prior knowledge of a client trade to deal in the same.
"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and the gravity of the violations isn’t known yet," the article quotes a source as saying, adding that the brokerage firm is likely to inform market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of the matter once the forensic audit is completed.