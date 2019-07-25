Ambit Institutional Equities' employees face front-running charges; firm initiates forensic audit: Report

A whistle-blower has called out a select trading staff of Mumbai-based brokerage firm Ambit Institutional Equities for alleged 'professional misconduct' in an anonymous letter, reports The Economic Times. The firm has now initiated a forensic audit into the case, sources told the paper.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we engaged services of an independent law firm, which in turn has appointed a forensic specialist to investigate this matter, under the guidance of our independent board member," the article quotes an Ambit spokesperson as saying.

The whistle-blower sent several of Ambit's clients the complaint in the second week of July, in which there were key allegations of front-running and disclosure lapses. Front-running is the practice in which a broker reaps easy and quick profits by using prior knowledge of a client trade to deal in the same.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation and the gravity of the violations isn’t known yet," the article quotes a source as saying, adding that the brokerage firm is likely to inform market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) of the matter once the forensic audit is completed.

The news report cited legal experts saying that apart from the employees under the scanner, brokerages could also face action in such cases. Brokers are required to present a true picture and disclose any conflicts of interests to their clients, in accordance with rules prescribed by SEBI.