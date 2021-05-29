Amazon's MGM deal | Amul celebrates with tropical ad, says 'Bezos gets the lion’s share'

Image: Twitter/@Amul_Coop

Amul on May 29 shared a tropical ad celebrating Amazon’s acquisition of the iconic Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) Studios in a $8.45 billion deal.

The dairy brand is known for its light-hearted billboard and digital ads. The ad was created by Amul and its advertising agency daCunha Communications which features Amazon’s Jeff Bezos standing next to Leo. Leo is the eighth lion, that is being used in the MGM logo since 1957.

Also Read: War of words over vegan milk: Here is how Amul MD RS Sodhi has replied to PETA India

In the post, the lion is shown with Amazon’s logo on his smile with a title saying ‘Bezos gets the lion’s share’. It also reads, "Amul My Golden Makhan."

On May 26, the online shopping giant announced that it is buying MGM, the movie and TV studio behind James Bond, “Legally Blonde” and “Shark Tank,” with the hopes of filling its video streaming service with more stuff to watch.

Amazon is paying $8.45 billion for MGM, making it the company’s second-largest acquisition after it bought grocer Whole Foods for nearly $14 billion in 2017.

Also Read: Amazon acquiring MGM Studios will not impact cinema business, says expert

The deal was the latest in the media industry that’s aimed at boosting streaming services to compete against Netflix and Disney+. AT&T and Discovery announced on May 17 that they would combine media companies, creating a powerhouse that includes HGTV, CNN, Food Network and HBO.

"MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much-beloved intellectual property,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder said.

"With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century.”

Known for its roaring lion logo, MGM is one of the oldest Hollywood studios, founded in 1924 when films were silent. It has a long list of classics in its library, including “Singin’ in the Rain.”

More recent productions include reality TV staples “Shark Tank” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” as well as the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and an Aretha Franklin biopic called “Respect.”

(With inputs from Reuters)