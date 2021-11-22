Amazon's marijuana sale continues with fresh haul in Andhra Pradesh

After some of its Indian executives were named in a narcotics haul in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, Amazon has slipped into a fresh marijuana case with Visakhapatnam Police seizing 48kg of ganja.

The seizure in Andhra Pradesh followed a tip-off from police in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, who hauled over 20kg of the contraband on Saturday along with a chemical that was used in making bombs in the Pulwama terror attack. The Visakhapatnam Police have reportedly arrested two Amazon delivery boys.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have found another lot of 17kg marijuana from Amazon and its partners for which an FIR has been registered at Mehgoan under NDPS Act, 1985, and a person has been arrested.

Traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has demanded the Visakhapatnam Police to register a case under Section 38 of the NDPS Act as was done by Bhind police.

Amazon India has been accused of selling an estimated 1,000kg of marijuana (ganja), worth almost $148,000 on its platform. Madhya Pradesh Police had arrested two men with 20kg of marijuana on November 14 and found that they were using the Amazon India website to order and smuggle the substance in the guise of stevia leaves, which is a natural sweetener.

BC Bhartia, CAIT National President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary-General, called Amazon a “Ganja company” and demanded that the government should immediately suspend Amazon’s operations in India and arrest Amazon officials and also register a case of treason against the e-commerce giant.

Bhartia and Khandelwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene into the matter. They have also urged Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to immediately release ecommerce rules, policy and new press notes of the FDI policy so that the conduct of e-commerce companies in India is regulated.

They urged the Union Government to conduct an intensive and thorough probe into the business model of big e-commerce players, including Amazon, to ensure that no sale of prohibited items or anti-national activities are conducted on their portals and the liability should be fixed on the marketplace entities involved in the sale of the prohibited items directly or indirectly.

The CAIT duo said that not only the roles of the central government and the state governments have come under questions but also the “silence maintained by all political parties” on this issue comes under question.