Last Updated : Oct 25, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon's Jeff Bezos no longer the richest man in the world; Bill Gates reclaims top spot: Report

Bezos lost as much as $7 billion in stock value after Amazon's Q3 results sent share prices plunging, leaving him $103.9 billion rich

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos

IT mogul Bill Gates has reclaimed the title as the world’s richest man after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos slipped to number two on the back of dismal Q3 results, IANS reported.

Amazon’s stocks tumbled 26 percent after the results and Bezos lost as much as $7 billion in stock value leaving him $103.9 billion rich. This was the e-tail giant’s first loss reported since 2017.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Close

Besides the company performance, Bezos also transferred 4 percent of his Amazon shares as a part of his divorce settlement to his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Bezos. This also led to a dip in his fortune.

Mackenzie Bezos is among the top 20 richest people in the world, with a net worth of $32.7 billion, as per Forbes.

Gates sits back on the first spot with $105.7 billion current worth. Bezos upset the Microsoft founders’ 24-year streak on the number one spot in 2018, with a net worth of $160 billion. Gates had the spot since 1987 with then net worth of $1.25 billion.

Bezos joined the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans since 1998 with a net worth of $1.6 billion - a year after Amazon went public.

Gates was knocked down to number three spot in July after LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH) Chairman Bernard Arnault took the second spot.

First Published on Oct 25, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Forbes #Microsoft #Rich list #world

