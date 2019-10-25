Amazon's Jeff Bezos no longer the richest man in the world; Bill Gates reclaims top spot: Report

IT mogul Bill Gates has reclaimed the title as the world’s richest man after Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos slipped to number two on the back of dismal Q3 results, IANS reported.

Amazon’s stocks tumbled 26 percent after the results and Bezos lost as much as $7 billion in stock value leaving him $103.9 billion rich. This was the e-tail giant’s first loss reported since 2017.

Besides the company performance, Bezos also transferred 4 percent of his Amazon shares as a part of his divorce settlement to his wife of 25 years, Mackenzie Bezos. This also led to a dip in his fortune.

Mackenzie Bezos is among the top 20 richest people in the world, with a net worth of $32.7 billion, as per Forbes.

Gates sits back on the first spot with $105.7 billion current worth. Bezos upset the Microsoft founders’ 24-year streak on the number one spot in 2018, with a net worth of $160 billion. Gates had the spot since 1987 with then net worth of $1.25 billion.

Bezos joined the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans since 1998 with a net worth of $1.6 billion - a year after Amazon went public.